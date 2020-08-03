TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Catching Up With 4-Star WR Dakota Twitty

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Twitty has been offered by Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Louisville and, of course, UNC.

On Friday, THI was at the Carolina eXperience Showcase camp at the Matthews SportsPlex and caught up with Twitty to find out how his recruitment is going and get hit thoughts about North Carolina.

MATTHEWS, NC – Dakota Twitty is a 4-star wide receiver who attends Thomas Jefferson Academy in Mooresboro, NC, is one of the top prospects in the state in the rising junior class.





Q: What do you hope to get out of this event today?

TWITTY: “Just come out here and show my skills against the best, and it’s supposed to be the best out here. So, I just want to come out here and prove myself again.”





Q: You’re blowing up in recruiting, tell us a little bit about these schools that have offered you so far?

TWITTY: “The main ones I’ve been looking at are Georgia, App State, UNC, Virginia, (and) a couple of other ones that I’ve been talking to. Like I’ve been talking to Florida State, I’ve been talking to the Baylor coach, I’ve been talking to the Kentucky coach. I’m just trying to build those relationships really.





Q: Regarding North Carolina, what coach have you been in contact with?

TWITTY: “I’ve talked to coach (Lonnie) Galloway, the receivers coach.”





Q: What do you like about Coach Galloway?

TWITTY: “He keeps it real, he keeps it 100 percent. When we went down there for the showcase camp (2019) he was like, ‘You’re not where you’re at right now.’ He pulled me off to the side and I was like, ‘What do I need to work on?’ And he was like, ‘Getting in and out of breaks, always work on explosiveness.’ And when I came back he said he saw me gradually grow and get better and better, and he offered me this past summer.”e pulle





Q: UNC has been doing really good on the recruiting front, what are your thoughts on Mack Brown and the staff the job they’re doing?

TWITTY: “He’s bringing a whole new funk to the town. It was kind of like, UNC was starting to become more of just a basketball school but he’s bringing it back to like, ‘We’ve got football, too.’ And with their recruiting, they’re making a run for the championship.”





Q: Do you like what they do on offense? They have a great QB in Sam Howell and some great wide receivers and they use their wide receivers a lot.

TWITTY: “Definitely. I went to their Clemson game where they slung the ball around a lot. I’ve been to a couple of their games. I like where they’re at right now and what they’re doing with their program, especially on offensive side. Slinging the ball around, that’s what I love for.”





Q: When the shutdown is over, are you going to make a trip up to Chapel Hill?

TWITTY: “Definitely, definitely. I’m going up there for real.”



