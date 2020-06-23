TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Catching Up With J.J. Jones

ROCK HILL, SC – THI caught up with class of 2021 wide receiver J.J. Jones this past weekend while he was on hand competing in the Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament.

Jones is a 3-star prospect who attends Myrtle Beach (SC) High School. He’s rated the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and committed to UNC on May 21.

Jones discussed the wide receiver class UNC has coming in plus the overall recruiting for the Tar Heels. In addition, Jones said he speaks with UNC WR Coach Lonnie Galloway every other day and some names of prospects he’s trying to lure to Carolina.



