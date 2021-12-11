THI TV: Catching Up With Malaki Hamrick Following His State Title

RALEIGH – North Carolina 4-star class of 2022 commit Malaki Hamrick and the Shelby Golden Lions defeated Wallace Rose Hill, 55-34, to capture the North Carolina 2AA state championship Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium at NC State, and THI was on hand and spoke with the future Tar Heel following the game.

Hamrick led Shelby with 14 tackles, including 1.5 TFLs, as the state power captured its 12th title in its illustrious history, and first since 2019.

Hamrick, who is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, committed to UNC last February, and following the win took his official visit at Carolina. He will sign his letter of intent Wednesday.

Hamrick is the No. 21 outside linebacker nationally, and is the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Above is our interview with Malaki Hamrick.