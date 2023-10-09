CHAPEL HILL – Mondays in game week means North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey meets with the media to discuss the previous game, the coming game, and his unit in general.

Today, Lindsey discussed aspects from the Tar Heels’ 40-7 win over Syracuse on Saturday, plenty about the offensive line, Tez Walker, and Miami’s defense. UNC hosts the Hurricanes on Saturday night at 7:30. The game will air on ABC.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*UNC Coach Mack Brown has said all season he wants his staff to coach the team each week like they lost the previous game, even if they won by a large margin. That was the case against Syracuse, so what are some of those points Lindsey and the offensive staff hit on for the players Sunday as if they lost to the Orange?

“We did some good things Saturday, but we still did a lot of things we’ve got to improve on if we’re going to be where we want to be. Coach (Brown) always talks about going from good to great, and that’s our goal. And to do that, we have to improve.

“We weren’t very good in the red zone. Syracuse, they do a good job down there, they overload the box, and try to force you to make decisions quickly and get the ball out of your hands… But at the end of the day, I think you’re always looking for something to push your guys to improve.”

He said it’s the opposite when a team is struggling. Coaches show players some positive things. The key is always working them to improve regardless of how they play.

“I think you want to keep the team hungry.”

*Syracuse brings a lot of pressure no matter the opponent, and blitzed the Tar Heels 31 times. It also uses numerous looks and disguises more than most teams. So, communication along the OL is extremely important when facing the Orange, and Lindsey said his unit graded out exceptionally well in that department.

“I think so, and I told them that yesterday in our meeting. I was really proud of the way; because I’ll be honest with you, there were times last week when we were preparing when I was like, ‘Wow, this is ugly,’ because they’re unique in how they play defense.

“They really try to disrupt your o-line communication-wise – run game and pass game. You have a smart quarterback and a smart center, that helps. That’s where it all starts the communication. Drake (Maye) has a lot of freedom to get us in and out of the right protections, and Corey (Gaynor) does a great job up front of IDing where everybody’s on the same page.”

*UNC didn’t learn Tez Walker had been cleared by the NCAA until well after Thursday’s practice had concluded. With Friday just a walk-through, there wasn’t much the staff could do to get Walker into the game plan for Syracuse. But that won’t be the case this week, and the idea of writing him into the plan excites Lindsey.

“Now he’s in the game plan, and I’m excited. It will probably be a shot in the arm for the offense.”

*The numbers for UNC offensively when Willie Lampkin is on the field versus when he’s not tell a very clear picture. Lindsey backed that up Monday, as Lampkin was back in the lineup versus Syracuse, and the offense was highly explosive and ran the ball well again. Plus, Drake Maye was sacked just twice despite attempting 47 passes.

“With Willie being back, it’s all about the players. Let’s be honest. I mean the schemes are great and a lot of give credit for schemes sometimes that it’s really about the players. There’s no new plays out there, there’s no magic schematics out there when you really look at things.

“It’s about the players and putting them in position as many times as you can to be successful… And getting Willie back was huge. Willie is a tough guy that’s gonna play hard, play physical, and play fast.”



