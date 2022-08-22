THI TV: Chizik Excited To See The Guys Play, Dillworth, Biggers & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ opener Saturday night versus Florida A&M.

Chizik discussed his depth, areas of concern on that side of the ball, why Rara Dillworth exploded in fall camp, how many guys comprise the blue (first) unit, and much more.

Above is video of Chizik’s presser and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*Chizik said he has about 16-18 players on defense that are blue team guys, which basically means first-team players. He expects they will get the bulk of the snaps because they can be trusted in any situation. But he also said there are quite a few white team players that will get on the field and help in a lot of scenarios. Yes, he has a great deal of depth on defense.

*Chizik is now in his first game-week in more than five years, so what thoughts does he have now that he’s into it? Are there any emotions, especially considering he wasn’t sure he’d coach again?

“It’s been five years since I’ve been in this position on a game week, and it’s been interesting,” Chizik said. “I’ve been so in the grind with fall camp that I feel like I’m still in fall camp. This is the first week that I’ve really entered into the game-week mode. But it’s interesting, its kind of like fall camp was and kind of like spring ball, everything just kind of comes back to you in how to prepare and the mindset and how you think.

“It’s really interesting because this is the part of football that I love, like being able to game plan, being able to strategically let a plan unfold, and give it to the guys and watch them work it. And hopefully on Saturday night the game plan unfolds.

“It’s challenging for sure, exciting because I haven’t done it in a long time, but it’s been a lot of fun.”





*No doubt it’s exciting, but not just for himself. As a coach through and through, much of the excitement comes from the curiosity of seeing how the players will respond collectively and as individuals.

“That’s what I’m excited about,” he said. “To be honest with you, it’s great it’s challenging, you love the Xs and Os part, you love the strategy, all of those things, (but) I cannot wait to see these guys play. This will be the first time that I’ve seen them play in game conditions, and I want them to be excited.

“I want them to be confident. I want them to feel like they’re great wit the plan, they understand the plan, just go out and play, and we let our talent take over. I think probably the most exciting part for me personally, is to be able to watch these guys play and execute.”





*Chizik said senior safety Gio Biggers has stood out to him as the most vocal player in the back of the defense and has really taken charge.

*Rara Dillworth’s talent has been obvious since before he arrived, though he only played 33 defensive snaps last season. But now in year two, Dillworth has come on over the last month and will play.

“Really proud of Rara, really proud of him,” Chizik said. “I think he’s put in the work, he’s tried to put in the work to gain some weight, and that’s always been his Achilles heel. He’s one of th fastest linebackers in college football and it shows on the field. He plays fast.

“When he knows exactly what his job description is, and he knows where he’s going and sees the ball, he gets there really, really fast… We fully expect him to play. I said to Cedric Gray the other day, who played close to 900 snaps last year, and that’s not the goal.”

So, Chizik sees Dillworth in some unique packages to take advantage of his talents, but also in the inside linebacker role at times, too.





*Carolina has two experienced corners in Tony Grimes and Storm Duck, though Duck is coming back from another injury and is not listed as the starter. Redshirt freshman Dontae Balfour will start opposite Grimes at corner Saturday night. Chizik really likes that room but recognizes it’s a big year for Duck and Grimes, especially, but Chizik spent a lot of time on Duck in his answer to a question about the group.

“It’s a big year for these guys,” Chizik said. “This is the time for them to step up and play and take their games to the next level, and we’ve seen signs of that in fall camp. Storm, hopefully he’s back in a place right now health-wise we’re smart and judicious about how we use him. But we feel good that he’s physically in a good place.”



