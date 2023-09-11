CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center in advance of the No. 20 Tar Heels’ game at home Saturday versus Minnesota.

Chizik spoke about some of the issues his unit had Saturday night with penalties on third downs, not getting sacks and why, as well as some of the things he liked and growth of a few particular Tar Heels.

UNC (2-0) and the Golden Gophers will kick off at 3:30 and the game will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Chizik’s presser and below are some notes from what he said:

*UNC had nine sacks in the opener but none versus App. Chizik said not getting any sacks wasn’t a step back and outlined why: App got rid of the ball quicker not giving the pass rush much time, but he also they need to tighten up some coverage.

Better coverage would have forced the QB to move more and perhaps run into some sacks. The coverage and the rush work in concert with each other, Chizik emphasized.

“I don’t think it was a step back, I think there was a lot of teaching moments with a couple of things. Number one, they did a really good job if you go back and watch how quick they got the ball out, why wouldn’t they, right? They need to get the ball out fast, which they did a good job of that.

“So many times, when that’s ball’s out literally in under two seconds, you’re not going to have those opportunities.

“Number two, we definitely needed to tighten up and we’ll work on tightening up some coverage elements. Everything works together. The secondary and the linebackers have to give opportunities for sacks to happen because of the coverage; it makes him have to hold the ball a split second longer.”

In addition, Chizik and UNC Coach Mack Brown both said disguising more has been part of the discussion.

*Did RS freshman cornerback Tayon Holloway make some progress from week one to week two? He played 63 snaps instead of 69 and graded out seven points higher. He was targeted 10 times allowing eight receptions versus South Carolina, and only two times allowing one catch versus App. Holloway also appeared to play more physically against the Mountaineers.

“I was really proud of the progress he made,” Chizik said, agreeing Holloway was “much more” physical in the run game. He also praised him for handling in-game adversity well, and didn’t allow struggles from the first game to linger.

“He did not get rattled at all.”

*Chizik couldn’t heap enough praise on Alijah Huzzie, who started at corner but played a lot at star. He is an eventual NFL corner, so if UNC can get him back over there instead of at star, it will help the defense. But Huzzie is also the best option at star now that DeAndre Boykins is out for the season.

D.J. Jones got the start at star and played pretty well getting 34 snaps. Help could be coming when Stick Lane is fully ready to go, which isn’t the case yet.

He is physically able, but missed so much time in August, he is still trying to catch up and learn everything. Chizik had a conversation with Lane on Sunday about being patient, they need him and his time will come, but he also must get caught up with everything.

“We want to bring you along, we want you to be a part of this. But missing hundreds of reps in the time that he was out hurt. But he’s making progress. I feel like this week is a week where we’ll be able to get him some more reps in practice. And then and carry that over into the game.

“Where we play him right now could be a star, could be a safety, it just depends on where he feels most comfortable in terms of the game plan.”

*Chizik said Des Evans may have played his best game as a Tar Heel on Saturday. He was the team's bets pass rusher and was also physical. The full packae was there for the most part.



















