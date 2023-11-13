CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to field questions about his unit and discuss Clemson, which UNC visits Saturday.

Most of the questions focused on recent fourth-quarter problems the Tar Heels have had plus what challenges the Tigers present.

As for his defense, in just the fourth quarter of the last four ACC games (versus Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Duke), the Tar Heels have allowed a combined 65 points, 767 yards, and 39 first downs. Carolina lost two of those games, went into overtime and won in one, and held off a late charge in the other.

UNC and Clemson kick off at 3:30 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley and will air on ESPN.

Above is video from Chizik’s Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Regarding the fourth-quarter problems, Chizik said it was mainly a “lack of execution” and “missed tackles.”

He said the defense was really good the first three quarters against Duke, and it was, allowing just 142 total yards, with 83 on the ground. That was winning football. But the Blue Devils gobbled up 209 yards in the fourth period and overcame a 12-pint deficit to take a lead with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Chizik emphasized how well his unit played the first three quarters saying, “so there’s no reason we can’t do it the entire game.”

Yet, he acknowledged it’s an issue adding they, “are looking hard at it.”

*With Duke facing a fourth-and-7 at the UNC 30-yard-line and 46 seconds remaining, Carolina called timeout and set up an all-out blitz on true freshman QB Grayson Loftis, who is Duke’s third-team signal caller.

Yet, Loftis quickly got the ball out to Jordan Moore, who was wide open and raced into the end zone for a go-ahead TD with 41 seconds left. Chizik maintained today it was the right defensive call, it just didn’t work.

“I feel like at the time and today it was the right call… Sometimes, opponents are going to out-execute you in those moments.”

UNC had Loftis under pressure nine times Saturday night, and that was the only

*As for Clemson, the Tigers have won consecutive games beating Notre Dame convincingly and thrashing Georgia Tech this past weekend. The Tigers ran for a combined 436 yards in the two wins, with Phil Mafa going for 294. Chizik knows his defense will have to deal with a powerful ground attack this weekend.

“They have made a concerted effort to run the ball downhill.”

*In addition, Clemson’s turnover issue hasn’t bitten it as much the last two games. Through the first eight contests, the Tigers turned over the ball 15 times, but just three in the last two. And none of those three were costly.

“Offensively, they’re one of the best in the league if they’re not turning the ball over.”







