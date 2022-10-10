CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina left Hard Rock Stadium after winning a dog fight against Miami, 27-24. After building on back-to-back wins for the Tar Heels and their defense, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media Monday for North Carolina's weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center.

Among the many topics discussed, Chizik went into further detail on the team’s success in stopping the run, a deep defensive line rotation due to humidity, which players stood out during the Miami game, and more.

Above is video of Chizik’s presser and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Chizik is proud of how the defense stepped up to the challenge of stopping the run. Coming into the game, Chizik considered Miami's run game a critical point of emphasis for the Tar Heels to succeed.

"That was one of the staples going into the game. They have been rushing for around 180 yards a game against some really good opponents," he said. "Going into the game, we felt like that had to be the first priority."

The North Carolina defense went into the game prepared to stop the run. Miami had no runs longer than ten yards and was limited to 42 yards on 24 attempts.

"It was really good early on, I felt like we fit the run well,” Chizik said. “At that point, they stopped running the ball as we got closer to halftime...I felt like our run fits and run defense was really good"

Chizik was pleased with each level of his defense against Miami’s run game.

"I was really proud of our corners,” he said. “Miami is a team that makes the corners tackle... Our linebacker fits were great. I thought our defensive line was really firm.”

After giving up 866 yards in rushing through the first four games, the Tar Heels allowed just 99 to Virginia Tech, and gave up only 42 to the Hurricanes, meaning they’ve allowed 141 rushing yards the last two weeks. Chizik sees this as clear progress.

"The reps are starting to build up now,” he said. “We probably have seen everything we are going to see in the run game. We are getting to a comfort level of where to fit and how to fit. It was really good to see. I think it's a great building block when you hold a team to 42 yards rushing. You are doing something right. "





*Chizik was asked about the player standouts of the game. Highly impressed with the linebackers’ performance, Chizik praised Echols and Gray first.

"Power Echols and Cedric Gray jump off the tape every time you watch them,” he said. “They are just two guys that love football. They are into it. They see the game. They play fast, they play physical. "

Gray made numerous huge plays throughout the game, including the forced fumble in the fourth quarter, but the captain's awareness to keep the Miami player inbounds while the Hurricanes had no timeouts left with 28 seconds left might have been the play of the game. Miami’s next snap was with 15 seconds left, and the Hurricanes weren’t set.

In the secondary, Chizik thought his corners played really well. Once again, sophomore DeAndre Boykins receives praise for his play on the field.

"DeAndre Boykins again had an obviously big interception at the end and a sack at a critical moment,” Chizik said. “He is really starting to show up every week. Proud to see that."

On the defensive line, Chizik thought Dez Evans deserved some recognition, and players stepped up to fill the void left by Raymond Vohasek's injury.

"Des Evans really stood out. Des had a really good day and maybe his best game... I thought KJ Hester did a heck of a job. He was getting off blocks, holding firm, setting points in the defense.”





*Chizik was asked about the variety of player skillsets on the goal line package. The package contained a mixture of beef, multiple linebackers, including walk-on Jake Harkleroad, and one defensive back. Even Chris Collins was wide in a four-point stance.

"A lot of different guys, a melting pot of different dudes," Chizik said, smiling, before saying how they came up with the alignment.

"We had a lot of conversations about when you’re in that portion of the field. You have to make sure you have the right mix and match of guys down there... You have to be somewhat creative in what you're doing when you're putting some of the guys out there.”





*Chizik was asked if he thought the pass rush was ahead of the pass defense. Carolina sacked Van Dyke twice and had 11 hurries, but allowed 496 passing yards.

"We did a lot of good things, but I feel like we did a lot of good things where we just needed to tighten up the coverage...,” Chizik said. “There are also things that we didn't execute well. If we would had held the coverage a split second longer, the pass rush was there. "

Chizik also considers the flow of the game. Carolina's defense turned Miami’s offense into a one-dimensional team after shutting down the run.

"They threw it 52 times and they are going to complete some balls,” he said. “But entirely too much balls, entirely too much explosive plays. It's just unacceptable. Again, going back every week trying to figure out what part of defense have to fix and that is one of them.”