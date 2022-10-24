CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference to discuss what his unit focused on during the open week, aspects that have improved and need improving, and to look ahead to Saturday’s home game versus Pittsburgh.

Among the things Chizik was asked focused on UNC not allowing any points in the third quarters of its three ACC game, players’ improvement dealing with on-field adversity, a lot on Cedric Gray, dealing with Ray Vohasek being out for the season, RaRa Dillworth, Ja’Qurious Conley,

The Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0 ACC) and Panthers (4-3, 1-2) kickoff at 8 PM and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Above is the video of Chizik’s Q&A session, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*UNC’s defense has struggled for most of the season, but it has been better in ACC play, at least with respect to points allowed. In wins over Virginia Tech, Miami, and Duke, the Tar Heels have given up an average of 23 points per game.

In addition, the Tar Heels have not allowed a single point in the three third quarters against league foes. Chizik says halftime adjustments have been key.

“That’s been a bright spot that we’ve been able to go in at halftime and address whatever issues occurred in the first half,” Chizik said. “That happened in the last game we played against Duke for sure. They were doing some things that we needed to adjust to.

“And the kids are really good at verbalizing and talking back and forth with us, and being able to have really good football conversations. Not on the sideline, but definitely at halftime when you need to have those back-and-forths.

“They are able to tell us what they see, we’re able to tell them what we see. They do a really good job of adapting and adjusting to things that we’ve prepared for and we’re reiterating what we need to do. Or, adjusting to new things.”





*The players being looser mentally has helped, as they haven’t been as stressed in-game as perhaps before the players-only meeting the day after the loss to Notre Dame.

“I feel like this is a really close-nit group,” Chizik said. “And one thing, and I’ve said this before, and obviously there’s times we haven’t played like we want to play, but through those times when it’s not good, and through those times when it’s been poor, I think it’s one of their biggest positives they bring to the table.

“They don’t panic, they stay together, they play together. And maybe it is because they are relaxed a little bit, not thinking too much, and things of that nature, and just playing.”

Chizik added he believes this is a reason the team has stepped up and made crucial plays at the end of close wins. The minds have always been right, especially of late, and that has shown up in those moments.





*Pitt’s run game is ranked No. 37 nationally averaging 189.4 yards per game, but that figure as been higher over the last month. The Panthers lean heavily on their ground attack, especially using Israel Abanikanda, who leads the nation in rushing.

Chizik has tremendous respect for the Panthers’ ground attack, in particular Abanikanda.

“It will be our approach angles with him on how we approach him,” Chizik said. “A lot of his runs are second-level runs where he breaks to the second level and sometimes past the linebackers where the safeties have to save it or the corners have to save the ball.

“And you can go back to the Virginia Tech game where they had a tough time bottling him up, so it’s really when he gets to the second level of the defense – second and third levels of the defense – the approach angles from different guys, making sure that all 11 guys are available.

“So that means if I’m on the backside of the play, I’m getting off blocks, (or) if I’m on the backside of the play and I’m not getting blocked (that) I’m approaching him at the right angle.

“He’s got tremendous vision, great speed. His ability to make cuts in the open field in the second level is what really separates him from pretty much everybody that I’ve seen.”





*With Ray Vohasek out for the season, Chizik says some other guys must raise their games, as Vohasek will be missed. He said they will dig a bit deeper into the rotation, as well, meaning Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Keeshawn Silver could see bigger regular roles moving forward.

“That was a huge blow to our defense, not only just as a player, but what he brings just in terms of mentality, the leadership…,” Chizik said. “It’s been a big challenge. K.J. Hester has stepped up the last couple of weeks. He’s going to have to continue to improve and get better; that’s a huge void in our defense of production.

“Whether (Vohasek) he was getting sacks or battling balls down, that doesn’t count for how many times he had to be double-teamed and they had to put two guys on him… The young guys have got to come on: the Travis Shaws of the world, they have to give us reps, which they have.

“You’ve seen Keeshawn Silver in there some. So, the young guys have got to come on. They’re big-framed guys, big-bodied guys, (and) they’ve got to play active, and they’ve got to play like Ray did. They’ve got to get penetration on the other side of the line of scrimmage, and that’s hat Ray did.”





*Linebacker RaRa Dillworth missed a couple of games with a concussion, but is back at full strength. He has not graded out all that well when he’s played, though the sophomore has gotten just 63 defensive snaps so far, and in the win at Duke, he took Malaki Hamrick’s role on the dime package. Where do things currently stand with Dillworth?

“I’d like to see more growth,” Chizik said. “I’d like to see more growth, I’d like to see more working on his craft at practice and being focused and locked-in on what he has to do. And when he gets opportunities in games, he delivers at a high rate.

“He’s done some really good things in some games. He started to play more and got injured, then we’re bringing him back and trying to work him back in.

“RaRa’s a really talented young man, but he needs to take his game to the next level.”



