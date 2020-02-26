CHAPEL HILL – THI was courtside at the Smith Center for North Carolina’s 85-79 victory over N.C. State on Tuesday night and shot this isolation video of guard Christian Keeling’s performance.

Keeling finished with 16 points, a high for him in a Tar Heels’ uniform, as he converted 7 of 9 field goal attempts, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and also had seven rebounds and an assist.

Keeling has scored in double figures in five of UNC’s last seven games, netting nine points in each of the two contests he didn’t get at least 10. He’s averaging 12.4 points and shooting 55.7 percent from the floor in that span, including 8-for-17 from 3-point range