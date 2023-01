CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 65-58 loss to Virginia on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

RJ Davis led UNC with 16 points. Caleb Love and Jalen Wahington added 13 points each.

The Tar Heels played without center Armando Bacot who went down with a lower body injury during the first minute of the game.

UNC fell to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. Virginia improves to 12-3 and 4-2.