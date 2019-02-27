CHAPEL HILL – THI takes you courtside from the baseline for North Carolina point guard Coby White’s 34-point performance in Tuesday night’s 93-85 victory over Syracuse at the Smith Center.

It was White’s third 30-point game of the season, which is a new record for UNC freshmen. White scored 33 points in a November loss to Texas and 33 less than three weeks ago in an overtime win over Miami.

White was 9-for-14 from the field, including 6-for-11 from 3-point range and he converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.