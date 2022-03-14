THI TV: Conner Harrell Spring Football ISO Video

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s first football practice of the spring on Tuesday morning and shot an isolation video of true freshman quarterback Conner Harrell.

Sticking with UNC rules allowing no more than two minutes and 30 seconds of video a day from practice, we put the camera on Harrell during a team drill to get a feel for how he goes about things, not just once the ball is snapped, but in between plays.

Harrell is one of three QBs getting regular work so far this spring, along with Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

