TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: D'Marco Dunn Discusses His Commitment To UNC

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk and new North Carolina commit D’Marco Dunn discuss Dunn’s decision to play for Roy Williams and the Tar Heels, why he chose them, how it came about and the kind of player UNC is getting.

Dunn, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Westover Senior High School in Fayetteville, NC, Dunn is the No. 91 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

Originally from Arizona, Dunn moved to Fayetteville last year and he immediately made a name for himself in the basketball-crazed state. Dunn helped lead Westover to a 30-0 record and state championship this past season. He was named AP All-State after averaging 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He scored 611 points and shot 71-for-157 (45.2 percent) from 3-point range and 135-for-228 (59.2 percent) inside the arc.

Dunn, who has more than 30 offers, chose UNC over Arizona, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Clemson, Georgia and Texas.

Dunn is the second member of UNC’s class of 2021 joining Dontrez Styles.