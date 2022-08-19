THI TV: D'Marco Dunn | Looking Ahead

We conclude D’Marco Dunn week as THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the North Carolina sophomore guard, what they gleaned from last season, and look ahead to the coming season.

Dunn, who is 6-foot-5 and played his last two seasons in high school at Westover in Fayetteville, after coming from Tucson, AZ, played 94 minutes in 23 games (4.1 per-game average), averaging 1.0 points per game, plus he had seven rebounds, seven assists, six turnovers, and a steal.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

