TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: D'Marco Dunn Talks UNC From The Big Shots Beach Bash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – THI was on hand Friday for the Big Shots Beach Bash and got a chance to watch 4-star class of 2021 shooting guard D’Marco Dunn, who was offered by North Carolina in May.

Dunn, who is 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, is rated the No. 77 overall prospect nationally in the class. Among his other offers are from Arizona, Louisville, Houston and Wake Forest.

Some of the things we discussed with Dunn:





*Dunn getting back into some actual game action for the first time in a while.

*His transition after moving to North Carolina from Arizona a year ago and how that’s gone.

*Dunn identifies the strengths of his game (he also notes his favorite player is James Harden).

*His on-going recruitment process with UNC saying “it’s a blessing hearing from them.”

*Dunn said the UNC staff loves his ability to shoot and that’s why they’re recruiting him. “I just try to put the ball in the bucket and help my team win games.”

*More on the interest from UNC: “You can’t go any higher than them.”

*Dunn hopes to cut his list some this summer, but not being able to visit schools will affect the timing of that and his eventual decision. His initial plan was to commit before the season, but that’s also in flux right now.



