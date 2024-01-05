CHAPEL HILL – The Tar Heels stay on the road Saturday when they visit 16th-ranked Clemson for a noon tip at Littlejohn Coliseum.

And Friday, North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media to discuss the Tigers, and several things about his eighth-ranked team.

UNC is 10-3 overall and 2-0 in ACC play, while Clemson is 11-2 and 1-1.

Above is video of Davis’ press conference, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Davis says rebounding is the most important statistic, like his predecessor Roy Williams always said, and has pushed his team hard in recent weeks to improve in that department. The Tar Heels were outrebounded by a combined 27 rebounds in losses to UConn and Kentucky and a win over Oklahoma.

But they out-boarded Pittsburgh on the road Tuesday night by 10, and allowed just one second-chance point.

“I’ve said that for us to be the best team that we can possibly become, we have to be a good rebounding team. There’s just no way around it. We talk a lot about what is your job and what is your responsibility. Whether it’s on the offensive end, three, four and five, attacking the offensive glass, and defensively boxing out.

“I think all those things are effort plays, toughness plays, a willingness and a want-to to be able to do it. So, whether it’s doing extra running in practice or taking away playing time, whatever it is, it’s very important to us.”

*Davis said he’s had to show the team a lot of film of what they have needed to improve, including a whole lot of rebounding, saying, ‘if you don’t show them, they won’t believe it.”

*UNC takes on a Clemson team that shoots well from the perimeter, has an excellent inside-outside player in P.J. Hall (20.2 ppg, 56.3 FG%, 37.9 three-point %). The Tigers will test Carolina defensively.

“It’s a typical Clemson team. Very physical, great defensively. They do an outstanding job of protecting the paint, rebounding, make it hard coming off screens. We’re gonna have to set our man up and be able to create space and catch the ball where we want to, set solid legal screens…

“On the offensive end, they have tremendous versatility. They’ve got Hall down low on the post, but they’ve got other bigs that do a great job of sealing and posting up and scoring around the paint. And having guys like (Joe) Girard (15.8 ppg, 45.2 three-point %) that can hit, not even just open shots, he can just shoot it. He can make shots.”

*The Tigers are 13th in the nation hitting 39 percent of their 3-pointers, and overall are at 49.2 percent from the floor.

“They can score consistently down low in the paint, so it causes a problem. Whether you play one on one, or a lot of teams have doubled the post, and that opens up things on the perimeter. And when you have the type of shooters that they have, they can consistently knock down shots from the outside.”



