THI TV: Davis Talks NCAA Tourney, Team Chemistry, & More

Above is a video of Davis' full press conference, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

Davis discussed several topics, including the return of fans at the NCAA tournament, his memories from playing as an eight seed, team chemistry, and much more.

*Only two players on Davis' team have experience playing an NCAA Tournament with fans in attendance. While Leaky Black participated in a standard NCAA Tournament back in 2019, he only played 17 minutes combined in three games.

So, with Brady Manek the only Tar Heel with NCAA experience, Davis thinks it is essential to keep his message the same. And he is excited for his players to get the whole NCAA experience.

"I haven't spoken how different the experience is going to be in the NCAA Tournament," Davis said. "And I haven't done that throughout the entire season. Before we played College of Charleston, that was going to be the first true road game that a number of guys have played in front of a packed house. I didn't say anything about that. I said very little about running out of the tunnel and playing in the Smith Center, a packed house.

"I just told them how excited I was that they were going to get a normal college Carolina experience. It's been all positive from the standpoint of I'm so glad you are able to experience normalcy. So, heading into the NCAA tournament that's a part that is very exciting for me. Compared to what we went through last year in Indianapolis. This is going to be very different. So not trying to prepare them, but just excited that they get to experience what the NCAA Tournament is about. "

*Davis has said several times over the last month that he feels his team is the most together it has been since the group has assembled. Perhaps the growing chemistry can be seen in the fact that the Tar Heels rank third in the ACC in assist per game, averaging 15.2 in league play, up from the 14.1 average in out-of-conference games. Davis feels that as his team continues to spend more time together, their bond will become stronger on and off the court.

"I've said that over the last month, especially the last month," Davis explained. "This is the most together this group has been and the healthiest I feel like our team has been. I think going through adversity and being able to persevere really builds that type of bond. I think going through a season and shared experiences also help.

"It takes time to develop trust. It takes time to figure each other out. Even though I was an assistant coach, this was the first year I was their head coach. This year was a lot of newnesses, and it takes time to get to know each other. To understand where each other is coming from, feel comfortable with each other. After eleven and a half months of being together non-stop almost every day. Our relationship continues to get better and better. "

North Carolina has not had any success in defeating Shaka Smart-led teams. In his six seasons coaching at Texas, Smart went 3-0 against the Tar Heels, with the most recent win coming in the Maui Invitational played in Asheville.

This is Smart's first season at Marquette. And while the jersey and players will be different, Davis knows Smart's teams will always play hard.

"I do know, whether at VCU, Texas and now Marquette. Shaka Smart teams have always been tough," Davis said. "They have been physical, they are hard-nosed, they get after it defensively. They play fast paced, and they have versatile guys on the offensive end that can post, can drive, and do multiple things.

"Whether it's a perimeter player or a front-court player, his teams have been consistent. They have been fast paced, they have been physical, and they have been tough. So, whether it's a different Marquette team or comparing it to Texas, those are the types of teams that he coaches. So, when we play Marquette on Thursday, we know what we are getting into. "

*The Tar Heels have improved in responding when teams hit them first. This improvement showed itself when the Tar Heels could weather a 14-0 run from then No.4 Duke and come away with a win. Davis made it clear to his team that the players must have that mentality to accomplish their goals, but the team also needs to be the aggressor and punch first.

"I've been straightforward that's the type of game it's going to be," Davis said. Like I said before, the Duke game, 'You are going to have to plant your feet, you are going to have to stand your ground, and you are going to have to fight back.' So, if somebody elbows you, you elbow them back. If somebody pushes you, you push them back. If somebody kicks you, you kick them back.

"That's the type of game you are going to have to play. I've been clear and straightforward to the guys about what kind of game it is going to be. My expectation is for us not to kick back, push back or elbow back. But for us to make the first kick, make the first punch and stand our ground and plant our feet. That is what's required for Thursday's game. If you're not ready for that, let me know."