CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina's co-defensive coordinator and defensive back coach Charlton Warren met with the media following the Tar Heels' recent practice session, discussing various topics including player updates, the challenges of integrating transfers, and the readiness of the defense.

Player Updates and Depth Building

-Warren provided no specific injury update on DeAndre Boykins but emphasized the team's focus on building depth and cross-training players. DJ Jones was praised for his development and versatility, playing three different spots.

-Freshman Will Hardy was noted for playing multiple positions, and other players like Alijah Huzzie, Gio Biggers, Don Chapman, and Marcus Allen were mentioned for their hard work.

Challenges with Transfers

-Warren discussed the integration of transfers like Amari Gainer, Derik and Alijah Huzzie, emphasizing that they start teaching from Day Zero in January, treating everyone like freshmen.

-He praised Huzzie's natural transition from FCS to FBS.

Secondary Unit's Uniqueness

-The coach highlighted the experience and confidence of the secondary unit in year two of the system. He noted the importance of learning from mistakes and expressed optimism about the group taking a mental jump.

Assessment of Last Year's Performance

-Reflecting on last year, Warren felt the team left opportunities on the field and was often a step behind. The focus has been on coaching at a more advanced level to capitalize on plays they were close to making.

Preseason Camp and Readiness

-Warren expressed satisfaction with the team's preseason camp performance, liking the confidence, effort, and hustle. He's excited and encouraged but acknowledges the real test comes when facing opponents.

Young Talent and Depth

-Tayon Holloway and other young players were praised for their attitude and potential. Warren touched on the importance of cross-training and building depth, expressing confidence in more players being able to give meaningful snaps this year.

Safety Position

-The coach acknowledged some rotation at the safety position but felt the cross-training approach allowed for seamless transitions. Warren name drops multiple players that can be interchangeable and that can contribute right away.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Warren's presser reflected a sense of optimism and readiness for the upcoming season. The focus on cross-training, integrating new players, and learning from past experiences seems to have the Tar Heels' defense poised for a strong showing.

Above is the video of Warren's Q&A session, and below are tidbits about what he discussed: