THI TV: De'Ante Green ISO Video

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was on hand Sunday at the CP3 Memorial Classic at the CP3 Academy and shot the above isolation video of major North Carolina class of 2022 target De’Ante Green.

The event, which is run by former Wake Forest and current NBA star Chris Paul and held at his facility, began Friday night and ran through Sunday afternoon. THI watched Green play twice Sunday. This ISO video is from his second contest.

Green is a 3-star prospect from Swananoa, NC, which is in the Asheville area, and is rated the No. 133 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022. At 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Green has also been offered by Kansas, Florida State, Tennessee, NC State, and Virginia Tech among many others.

Green was set to take an official visit to UNC starting June 11, but has pushed it back to August. He told THI he moved back the visit for “family” reasons.

*Video shot and edited by Jacob Turner.



