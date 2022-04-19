THI TV: Des Evans ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is junior defensive end Des Evans, who is playing a position he calls “home” and is no longer in the hybrid role he had in the previous defense. Evans played 319 snaps a year ago and 489 on defense so far in his Carolina career.

UNC Coach Mack Brown said Evans has made a lot of progress, which showed in the spring game when he recorded a pair of sacks.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.