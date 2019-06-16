CHAPEL HILL – Desmond Evans is one of the highest rated prospects in the nation for the class of 2020 and is also a primary target of North Carolina’s new coaching staff.

Evans, a 4-star defensive end who is rated the No. 41 overall prospect in the nation, was on hand Saturday for the Mack Brown Showtime Camp at UNC. This was his 11th trip to UNC since Brown was hired in late November. Prior to his hiring, the Sanford, NC, native didn’t visit UNC very often.