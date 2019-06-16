THI TV: Desmond Evans Talks Post-Showtime Camp
Video interview below.
CHAPEL HILL – Desmond Evans is one of the highest rated prospects in the nation for the class of 2020 and is also a primary target of North Carolina’s new coaching staff.
Evans, a 4-star defensive end who is rated the No. 41 overall prospect in the nation, was on hand Saturday for the Mack Brown Showtime Camp at UNC. This was his 11th trip to UNC since Brown was hired in late November. Prior to his hiring, the Sanford, NC, native didn’t visit UNC very often.
At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Evans has offers from the top programs in the nation. He can go anywhere, but he was at UNC on Saturday and is considered by many prognosticators as a UNC lean.
THI caught up with Evans following Showtime at UNC’s new indoor practice facility. We discussed the camp, Carolina, meeting Julius Peppers last week and more.
Here is that interview: