THI TV: Discussing The Hiring Of Gene Chizik & Charlton Warren

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina hiring Gene Chizik to head up the Tar Heels’ defense along with Charlton Warren as co-defensive coordinator.

AJ covered both coaches when they worked for Larry Fedora at UNC, so he shares some of those experiences and articulates why they are both very good hires for Mack Brown’s program.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

