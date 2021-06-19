THI TV: Discussing The Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King hit on a few quick topics following the conclusion of the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on the Bill Koman Practice Complex at North Carolina.

THI will have videos of the prospects that participated in the camp and AJ & Deana will roll out a few more podcasts as well, but here they offer and overview and their takes on a few things that stood out.

Showtime is an invitation-only camp that includes about 70 prospects. Most were in the class of 2023, but there were some 2022 and 2024 kids on hand. Stay with THI over the next few days as we roll out plenty of content from this event.

