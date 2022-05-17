THI TV: Discussing UNC Basketball & The Portal

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting & analyst David Sisk discuss North Carolina and the transfer portal, in particular three players that have entered the portal as well as the NBA Draft.

AJ & David hit on Matthew Mayer, Pete Nance, and Patrick Baldwin, how each is unique, how each could fit into the Tar Heels next season, how UNC might be if it doesn’t add anyone, and David offers his prediction on if Hubert Davis will add someone from the portal.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

