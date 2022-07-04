THI TV: DL Coach Tim Cross Summer Presser & Notes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program held its summer press conference last week at the Kenan Football Center in which every assistant coach and 12 players were made available to the media.

As we roll through each interview, here is what defensive line coach Tim Cross had to say during his Q&A session with the assembled media.

*Gene Chizik said the biggest difference in UNC’s defense now from the one he inherited in 2015 is the depth and talent up front along the defensive line. The Tar Heels have brought in quite a few highly rated kids up front in recent years, and should start seeing it pay off in performance. Cross went into detail about the group.

*A continued topic was the talent and depth, as Cross was asked multiple questions about various players. Lots of good stuff here.

*Myles Murphy is the Carolina defensive lineman getting most of the preseason attention, and for good reason. A projected NFL draft pick next spring even though he will be a true junior this fall, Cross raved about Murphy and his potential, but also what he must do to take that next step.

*Cross was obviously pleased pointing out that Des Evans is now in is room, as Carolina junked the hybrid scheme of Jay Bateman that saw Evans covering running backs in pass routes 30 yards downfield. Now, he’s back at his natural hand-in-the-dirt defensive end role.

*“Less is more” is a term being used a lot round Chapel Hill these days, and it pertains to the much more simplified defense the Tar Heels will employ this fall. So, Cross offered his take what the term means for his guys up front.

*Travis Shaw was a 5-star prospect who arrived in January as an early enrollee, and with plenty of hype. So, what is Cross’ take on the Greensboro native after his first six-plus months on campus?

*Keeshawn Silver was a very highly rated prospect in high school who didn’t play much last season (11 defensive snaps), which took some getting used to. Cross was quite open about Silver’s process, and that it was difficult at first for him not getting on the field. But he was just a true freshman, and he has a process that needed understanding.



