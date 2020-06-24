TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Dontavius Nash Interview

ROCK HILL, SC – THI was at the Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament this past weekend and caught up with North Carolina class of 2021 commit Dontavius Nash to see how things have been going on with him over the past few months.

The No. 10 prospect in the state of North Carolina, the 4-star athlete was the first member of the class to commit to the Tar Heels, doing so last June following the Mack Brown Showcase camp.

Nash is one of ten 4-star prospects for the Tar Heels in their current class, which has 16 commitments and is rated No. 8 in the nation.

Among the things Nash discussed are how he'e been training since the pandemic hit, what the UNC coaches are telling him and what other targets he's trying to bring to Carolina.

He attends Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, NC.