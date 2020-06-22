TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Dontavius Nash ISO From Blazin' 7-On-7 Tournament

ROCK HILL, SC – THI was on hand to watch some of North Carolina’s committed prospect for the class of 2021 compete in the Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament this past weekend, and among the players was 4-star athlete Dontavius Nash.

Nash was the first member of the class to commit to the Tar Heels, popping the night of the Mack Brown Showcase event in June of 2019. Nash is rated the No. 17 athlete in the nation and the No. 10 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

He attends Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, NC.

Here is a video of Nash from the 7-on-7 event.