THI TV: Dontrez Styles | Looking Ahead

We conclude Dontrez Styles week as THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the North Carolina sophomore forward looking back at his process last season, how he fits in this coming season, and project the Kinston, NC, native moving forward.

Styles’ best stretch of last season is a major focus in this discussion, as he played 40 minutes in UNC’s two NCAA Tournament wins in Fort Worth, TX. There, he scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out a pair of assists, and had two steals in the wins over Marquette and defending national champion Baylor.

For the season, Styles played 175 minutes in 30 games (5.8 per-game average), he averaged 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, had two assists and two blocked shots. He as 24-for-55 (43.6 percent) from the field, including 3-for-18 (16.7 percent) from the perimeter. Styles was 8-for-15 from the free throw line.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.