CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual Pro Day on Thursday at the Koman Practice Complex with a few former Tar Heels drawing major interest from NFL teams.

The featured attractions were quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Cedric Gray, and wide receiver Tez Walker. Several other former Heels also took part, including defensive tackle Myles Murphy.

All 32 NFL teams and 80 percent personnel were in attendance.

Below are highlights of Maye and Gray from this afternoon, with some clips of Walker also in the Maye video:



