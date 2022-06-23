THI TV: Drake Maye Summer Q&A

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program held its summer press conference on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center in which every assistant coach and 12 players were made available to the media.

As we roll through each interview, here is what redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye had to say during his Q&A session with the assembled media.

Video of his interview above, tidbits of what he discussed below:

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************





*The difference now that he’s working this summer fighting for a job as opposed to just getting acclimated a year ago.

*Maye has put on eight pounds since the end of spring practice and says he’s at 220 pounds. He also discussed what he has done to gain that weight.

*He spoke extensively about battling Jacolby Criswell for the job, their relationship, and learning from each other.

*The Tar Heels have raised the competitive level of the PLPs (player-led practices) this offseason, which benefits Maye and Criswell a great deal since they haven’t seen much live action in games yet.

*He hears all the time from people asking this offseason if he will be the starting QB. He has learned to take it in stride.

*Maye hasn’t thought much about being part of a two-QB system this fall, but he was asked about it and answered the question.