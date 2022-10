DURHAM, NC - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 38-35 win over Duke on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 536 yards of offense but gave up 542 total yards to the Hurricanes.

Drake Maye was 28 of 38 with 389 yards with three touchdowns. Elijah Green ran for 2 touchdowns.

Will Hardy had the game-winning interception with two seconds left in the game.

UNC improves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC while the Blue Devils fall 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.