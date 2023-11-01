THI TV: Echols & Hampton Discuss Losses, Their Games & More
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina LB Power Echols and RB Omarion Hampton met with the media via zoom following practice Wednesday morning to discuss the team looking to overcome consecutive losses, their games, and more.
The Tar Heels are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, and host FCS member Campbell (4-4) on Saturday at noon.
Below are videos of their interviews along with some notes of what they discussed:
Power Echols, Jr. LB
*He discussed what the conversations have been like the last few days, the energy at practice so far this week, and the sense of urgency to get things right this week.
*Echols was also asked about the Tar Heels missing a season-high 14 tackles in the loss to Georgia Tech, working on making their fits better in practice, tackling in space, and what is the mission this weekend versus Campbell.
Omarion Hampton, Soph. RB
*Hampton says he doesn’t know much about stats and doesn’t really follow them, so leading the ACC in rushing isn’t anything that’s on his mind.
*Hampton has run the ball 72 times the last three games after running it 88 times all last season. He says his body is sore after games, but he rehabs, does the ice baths, and by Friday is ready to go again.
*Two major areas of improvement for Hampton have been his vision, as evidenced by his running, and pass catching. He also discussed not talking, and gave a little insight to the TD run at GT when he escaped the grasp of a 330-pound defensive lineman.