THI TV: Elite Eight Media Day & Looking Ahead To UNC-St. Peter's

PHILADELPHIA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss Elite Eight media day, what was learned in the press conferences, breakout rooms, and look ahead to Sunday’s battle between North Carolina and St. Peter’s in the regional final of the East Region.

AJ was on site at Wells Fargo Center and offers some interesting perspectives from what he saw, plus Jacob and AJ dive into the game pitting these teams Sunday for the right to go to the Final Four.

The Tar Heels are the No. 8 seed in the East Region and own a 27-9 record, while the Peacocks are the No. 15 seed and are 22-11.

The game Sunday tips at approximately 5 PM EST.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************