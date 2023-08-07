CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its fifth practice of fall camp Monday morning at the Koman Practice Complex, and afterward, senior defensive end Des Evans fielded questions from the media.

The topics ranged from his health, the injury that sidelined him for a while, the defense in year two under Gene Chizik, the defense being more “violent,” how Ted Monachino has helped the pass rushing, and much more.

Above is video of Evans’ Q&A session, and below are some notes and tidbits from what he had to say:

*So, the word “violent” was said a lot in the spring, notably from Chizik, but also UNC Coach Mack Brown. Clearly, greater physicality in all aspects on defense has been pushed. How does that manifest itself to a defensive end trying to get around (and through) offensive tackles to get to the quarterback?

“Basically, you have to be intentional with everything that you do. Use your hands and just create different levels on the defensive line. So, if you work past the swimmer’s line, you’re pretty heavy pretty much.”

More specifically, where does the increased violence come in for a d-end when trying to get to the QB?

“With your hands pretty much. You’ve got to put your hands off the (snap) as fast as you can.”

The edge gained on the snap allows greater physical control at the point of attack, which leads to a greater degree of violence.

*Evans suffered an upper body during a win over Pittsburgh in the ninth game of the season and did not play afterward. He missed spring practice but was cleared in May for full activities. As disappointing as it was, Evans had to approach the disappointment and process of returning with maturity, something he has gained since arriving more than three years ago.

“I just had to be an old head about it. Had to sit back and pour out the pieces that needed to be fixed, pretty much. That was my role for that: Sit on the sideline, see what needed to be helped, and fixing it.”

*Brown brought in Ted Monachino as an analyst in the winter to help improve UNC’s conventional pass rush. Overall, the Tar Heels registered only 19 sacks in 14 games last season. That number is one of several things that must significantly improve if the Heels are to reach their stated mission this season of contending for an ACC championship.

Monachino has coached for 32 years, winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, and has mentored NFL studs Terrell Suggs, Khalil Mack, Elvis Dumervil and C.J. Mosely. None of that was lost on Evans when he learned Monachino was joining the staff.

“It’s helped a lot. Ted, he’s been places with his knowledge and his background… He knows what he’s talking about.”

Some other things Evans discussed focused on what he did during the down time when he couldn’t do football activities (he worked on his business and brand), self-reflected, thought about the NFL, and got his body right.



