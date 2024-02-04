CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina’s basketball team hosting Duke on Saturday, the football program always takes advantage of the event by welcoming noteworthy prospects it has targeted, which was the case again this weekend.

More than a dozen highly targeted prospects were on hand for the game and to spend time with the football program, and we were along the baseline to capture a video of them walking onto the court area and up to their seats. They were accompanied by the coaches, too.

Some of the players in the video: Keandre Harrison, Bryce Davis, Snook Peterkin, Logan Farrell, Trey Blue, London Merritt, Justin Rowe, Kainoa Winston, and Brodie McWhorter.

Note: Farrell & Blue have already committed to UNC; McWhorter was offered this weekend; Harrison is also a UNC basketball target.



