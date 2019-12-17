THI TV: Francis & Smith ISO Videos Vs. Wofford
CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s 68-64 loss to Wofford at Carmichael Arena on Sunday and shot isolation videos of UNC guards K.J. Smith and Jeremiah Francis, both of whom played much more than usual with Cole Anthony out with an injury.
Here are those videos:
(Note: ACC Network rules do not permit us from showing more than two minutes of game action from any game)
Jeremiah Francis
A freshman playing in his second game, Francis played 16 minutes and was 0-for-3 from the floor with three assists, a rebounds and a turnover.
K.J. Smith
Smith, a fourth-year junior who played his freshman season at Pacific before transferring to UNC, started for the first time as a Tar Heels playing 26 minutes and shooting 2-for-7 from the field, including 1-for-5 from 3-point range, 2-for-2 from the free throw line, grabbed three rebounds, had four assists and two turnovers.