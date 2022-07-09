THI TV: Full UNC DL Ray Vohasek Q&A Session

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina's football program held its summer press conference last Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center, in which every assistant coach and 12 players were made available to the media.

Gradate defensive tackle Ray Vohasek was one of the Tar Heels who fielded questions about his decision to come back for another season and much more. Vohasek went into detail about several topics, including making amends for how last season played out.

As we roll through each interview, here above is the full video of Vohasek’s presser and below are some tidbits from his interview:

*Vohasek opened the Q&A session by commenting on the versatility of body types inside the defensive line room. He notes that the group has a chance to be special this season.

*With Vohasek taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing collegiate athletes an extra year of eligibility, he made sure to converse with new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik before deciding to return.

*Last season, UNC's defense struggled stopping the run, ranking No. 97 in the nation in rushing yards allowed. But, according to Vohasek, stopping the run on early downs has been a constant talking point in offseason meetings.

*Vohasek spoke on the development of some younger guys, such as Keeshawn Silver, Jahvaree Ritzie, and Travis Shaw, noting that Silver has lost weight and is moving better this offseason.

*During offseason practices, the offensive and defensive lines constantly compete with each other. Vohasek spoke on the offensive line's improvement under new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and how the group has come together since Bicknell's arrival.











