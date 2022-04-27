THI TV: G.G. Jackson Discusses Why He Chose Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC – THI was on hand for Gregory “G.G.” Jackson’s announcement he will play basketball at North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon at Ridge View High School, and here Jackson fielded questions from the assembled media afterward.

Jackson, who is the top-ranked player nationally in the class of 2023, made public his decision to be a Tar Heel, joining 2023 top-10 prospect Simeon Wilcher, who committed in the fall.

At 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, Jackson is the first highest-rated player by a major service to commit to UNC since Harrison Barnes in 2009.

