THI TV: G.G. Jackson ISO | Josh Level Classic

GREENSBORO – THI was on hand for the Josh Level Classic on Saturday night at Dudley High School and captured the following isolation video of class of 2023 North Carolina commit G.G. Jackson.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-9 and the top prospect nationally in his class, committed to UNC on April 27. He is the second member of the Tar Heels’ class of 2023 to pledge for Hubert Davis, joining 6-foot-5 point guard Simeon Wilcher, who is the No. 10 overall prospect nationally in the class.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

