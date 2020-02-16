CHAPEL HILL – THI was courtside Saturday night for North Carolina’s last-second loss to Virginia at the Smith Center and shot an isolation video of Garrison Brooks’ 20-point performance.

Here is the video from our vantage point of the Tar Heels’ junior forward showing his ability to score in the paint, mid-range and even on the perimeter.

His line: 9-for-14 from the field, including 1-for-1 from beyond the arc, and had five rebounds, four assists and was credited with a steal.