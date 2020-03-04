CHAPEL HILL – THI was courtside for North Carolina’s 93-83 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday night at the Smith Center and the focus of our isolation video for the game was junior forward Garrison Brooks.

Brooks was sensational once again scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He converted 9 of 12 shots from the field and 7-for-11 from the free throw line. Brooks is the first Tar Heel since Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 to score 25 or more points in three consecutive games. In his last five contests, Brooks has scored 123 points and he’s 27-for-33 from the free throw line over the last three games.

The 6-foot-9 native of Alabama is averaging 16.4 points (54.4 percent from the field) and 8.7 rebounds per game on the season.

Here is an isolation video of Garrison Brooks’ performance Tuesday versus Wake Forest:



