THI TV: Gene Chizik Practice ISO

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s first football practice of the spring on Tuesday morning and shot an isolation video of Gene Chizik, UNC’s new assistant head coach of defense.

Sticking with UNC rules allowing no more than two minutes and 30 seconds of video a day from practice, we put the camera on Chizik during a stretch of practice and just let it roll. The intent was to show Chizik not just yelling or interacting with players or other coaches, it was to show Carolina fans how he truly is during practice.

Chizik replaced former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who was let go in early January, and three seasons in the post and no discernable signs of progress. This is Chizik’s second stint at UNC. He was hired by former head coach Larry Fedora following the 2014 season to revive a defense that had struggled similarly like last season’s unit.

The UNC defense made a huge turnaround, and the Tar Heels played in the ACC title game that season while tying a school record with 11 victories.

