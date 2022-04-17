THI TV: George Pettaway ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is on true freshman running back George Pettaway. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, the Virginia native enrolled in January and has made quite the impression so far.

UNC Coach Mack Brown has some something positive about Pettaway each time he has met with the media, and Pettaway’s teammates have heaped praise on him.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.