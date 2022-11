CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 365 yards of offense but gave up 373 yards to the Yellow Jackets.

Drake Maye was 16 of 30 with 202 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Elijaj Green ran 10 times for 92 yards with two touchdowns.

Cedric Gray led the defense with 14 tackles.

UNC falls to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC while the Yellow Jackets improve to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.