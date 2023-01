CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough was on hand Saturday to see his all-time rebounds record fall, as Tar Heels senior Armando Bacot broke the mark grabbing the 17th of his 18 rebounds on the day.

Bacot also scored 23 points as UNC defeated NC State, 80-69. He now has 1,221 career rebounds, Hansbrough is second with 1,919.

