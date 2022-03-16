THI TV: Heels' Open Practice, Dunks, Laughs & Autographs

FORT WORTH, TX – THI was on hand Wednesday at Dickies Arena for North Carolina’s media day, which included the Tar Heels’ open practice.

Here are five videos we shot of the Tar Heels. The first one is of them taking the court, and as they have so often in the past, the team played a joke on freshmen D’Marco Dunn and Dontrez Styles, duping them to run out of the tunnel first with the rest of the team staying back laughing.

Our video caught the freshmen as they were going back and clearly embarrassed.

Two videos are of the Heels doing some drills fans have seen them run during pre-game warmups, and the last two are of the players dunking. Take note of Styles’ dunk with Caleb Love tossing the ball off the side of the backboard, and the second dunk video concludes with the Heels coaxing Kerwin Walton into dunking before Love and Armando Bacot sign autographs for fans.

Here are the videos: