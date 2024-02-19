North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC Coaches’ Conference Call on Monday.

The Tar Heels are in their open part of the ACC schedule with no mid-week game, and don’t play again until Saturday at Virginia. UNC is coming off a 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech, but has split its last six games going 3-3 after churning out a ten-game win streak.

UNC is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. This is the fastest the Tar Heels have reached 20 wins since 2018-19 when they did it in 25 games. UNC has also reached the 20-victory mark in each of Davis’ three seasons at the helm. Carolina has already passed last year’s ACC win total, which was 11.

Above is video of Davis’ short Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*During the ten-game win streak, the Tar Heels did not allow an opponent to score more than 70 points, but since, spanning the last six contests, each opponent has tallied more than 70 points. Davis discussed the primary differences, specifically noting not just help side defense has been a problem, but helping the helper, too.

*Davis is from the Washington, D.C., area, having grown up in Burke, VA, and attending Lake Braddock High School. The ACC Tournament is in D.C. in March, so he was asked about the area’s basketball history, playing in D.C., and games at Maryland when the Terrapins were in the conference.

*With time to solely focus on themselves and not an opponent, Davis will zero in on some areas, mostly defensive, to improve, plus he will add some actions and other tweaks to the offense before getting into UVA prep.

*Although the UVA game is five days away, Davis was asked about attacking the Wahoos’ pack line defense.

*With former Maryland (Davidson, JMU, Georgia State) Coach Lefty Driesell passing this weekend, Davis was asked for his memories about the colorful legend. He didn’t face Lefty as a player, but said Cole Field House was the toughest place to play, and Driesell was responsible for creating that atmosphere.