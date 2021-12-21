THI TV: Hubert Davis App State Postgame Presser
CHAPEL HILL - Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 70-50 win over Appalachian State on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brady Manek also had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. RJ Davis added 15 points while Caleb Love scored 11 points.
UNC improved to 9-3 overall while the Mountaineers dropped to 6-7.
