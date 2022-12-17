NEW YORK – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and Armando Bacot met with the media following his team’s 89-84 overtime victory over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Pete Nance jumper as time expired took the game to overtime. The Tar Heels outscored the Buckeyes 10-5 in the extra period.

Bacot led UNC with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Caleb Love had 22 points and RJ Davis added 21 points.

UNC improved to 8-4 overall while Ohio State dropped to 7-3.

Above if Hubert Davis’ full press conference following the game.

